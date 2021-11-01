KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department continues COVID-19 data updates Monday through Friday. WATE 6 News is continuing our daily data reporting as well.

Statistics listed are: new confirmed cases, COVID-19 deaths and countywide toll, current active case count and hospitalizations from 18 hospitals in the Knox County/ East region. The total inactive, probable and confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 are also listed.

Visit the Knox County Health Department data site for more detailed statistics about the COVID-19 caseload and regional hospitalizations.

November 1

New cases: 130 (since Oct. 29)

130 (since Oct. 29) Deaths: 1 new death, 923 total reported

1 new death, 923 total reported Current active cases: 967

967 Current regional hospitalizations (as of Oct. 29): 230 67 ICU patients 43 ventilator patients

(as of Oct. 29): 230 Total inactive cases: 77,039

77,039 Probable cases : 16,449

: 16,449 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 62,480