KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the Knox County Health Department has resumed daily COVID-19 data updates Monday through Friday, ending biweekly updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

WATE 6 News is continuing our daily data reporting as well. It’s been since late May we were reporting Knox County COVID-19 data on a daily basis. The data also includes hospitalizations from 18 hospitals in the Knox County/ East region.

October 4