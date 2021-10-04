KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the Knox County Health Department has resumed daily COVID-19 data updates Monday through Friday, ending biweekly updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
WATE 6 News is continuing our daily data reporting as well. It’s been since late May we were reporting Knox County COVID-19 data on a daily basis. The data also includes hospitalizations from 18 hospitals in the Knox County/ East region.
October 4
- New cases: 342 (from Oct. 1)
- Deaths: 7 new deaths, 849 total reported
- Current active cases: 2,708 (5.42% decrease)
- Current regional hospitalizations (as of Oct. 2): 409
- 125 ICU patients
- 97 ventilator patients
- Total inactive cases: 71,821
- Probable cases: 15,181
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 60,197