Knox County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase despite drop in active cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of Knox County patients hospitalized for COVID-19 more than doubled Wednesday despite reporting over 40 new recovered cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported 136 total active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 161 reported on Tuesday.

There are eight Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from three on Tuesday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19. The last death from COVID-19 was reported on April 28.

Eighteen new cases were reported, up 2.51% from Tuesday.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases grew to 593, up from 550 on Tuesday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 734 cases, 63 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 24 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.