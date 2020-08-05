Knox County COVID-19 testing moved to Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing has officially moved to a new location.

Starting Wednesday, health department testing is taking place at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.

This will be the main testing location for the Knox County Health Department moving forward.

Testing is being done from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. We’re told some days there won’t be testing at the Jacob Building due to prior commitments but the health department says they’ll put that information on their website well in advance.

Testing is free, but insured individuals must bring their insurance card. The health department recommends that children be seen by their primary care physician , but says they will attempt to test all age children.

The Jacob Building is located at 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue.