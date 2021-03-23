Knox County crews work to repair vandalized ball fields

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Work has started on at least one of two ball fields in Knox County that were vandalized last year.

In December, Knox County Parks and Recreation discovered that copper wiring had been stripped from several ball fields leaving the teams that play there without any lighting.

Team members said, they’ve been left in the dark about when they can expect the lights to be turned back on.

Several companied had agreed to help repair the electric at the East Knox Fields and Gibbs Park.

However, ball season just began and families and coaches who use the fields are wondering why it’s taking so long to get this problem fixed when the resources have already been donated.

“We are trying,” said Matthew Yew, the East Knox Youth Sports President. “We’re doing what we can, and everything that we were given, we’re being told that it’s supposed to be worked on and we’re still standing in this spot today. Wiring in the polls all the way to lights ready to go but no meter box for us to do anything with and it just takes a call to an inspector to come over and inspect the line. Then it just sakes someone with KUB to put the meter back into the field and then we’re ready to go.”

Yew said enough isn’t being done to turn the lights back on at East Knox Park.

“Our season started roughly about two weeks ago the game starting the first week of April, and to this point we have yet to see anybody within our park to do any of these improvements on here,” Yew said.

Knox County Parks and Recreation have been getting several messages from people who use the fields at Knox and Gibbs Park.

“When you get a donation for Knox County it has to be approved by the County Commission and that’s what we did,” said Chuck Jame the Knox County Parks and Rec. Director. “We had to wait, and then after we give Progression Electric the ‘OK’ to do the work they order material. With the Covid, all materials are back-ordered and it finally came in last Thursday, like I said, and they started the work yesterday.”

Some are wondering why it has taken this long to start the work while other park projects have been completed in the county.

“This is a donation for free so they have to work us in,” said James.

Though the work has started over at Gibbs Park, Yew says East Knox is still waiting for help.

“There was a $10,000 donation grant that was given to the county that was gone in front of the commission in February towards the end of February that was approved to be utilized for park improvement within the East Knox sports program,” Yew said.

Parks and Rec. did file a report when the copper wiring was stolen.

James said the money it was probably worth to resell it isn’t near the amount of money it has cost to replace it.