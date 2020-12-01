Knox County daily COVID-19 cases top 400 for the first time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported over 400 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, in addition to reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths.

It is the first time Knox County Health Department has reported more than 400 new cases in a single day.

It’s the biggest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic, topping the previous record of 373 reported on November 17. Knox County confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 12. Between March 12 and June 2, Knox County reported 433 total COVID-19 cases.

The active case count grew to 2,578 on Tuesday with 291 new active cases reported. The number of Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 remained at 126, a record-high.

The 5 new deaths reported increase to 67 deaths reported in Knox County this month, surpassing July’s high of 35. KCHD has reported 172 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 166 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 67 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by 151 since Monday for a total of 17,276 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 18,938 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 593 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,088 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.