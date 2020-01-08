Knox County deputies investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

KCSO says dispatch got a call Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. from Tennova North Emergency Room. A male victim was brought to the ER for a gunshot wound.

He was later taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. Officials say the victim is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

It’s not known where the shooting happened but detectives don’t believe it was a random incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 865-215-2243 and ask for Detective Shipley. Callers can remain anonymous.