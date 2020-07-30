Knox County deputies searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help as they search for a missing man.



Deputies are searching for William Maddox. Officials say he was last seen leaving his Knox County home around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.



We’re told he was driving a 2006 gray Infiniti Q37 with Tennessee tags 758CXV.

Maddox was wearing tan shorts, a white striped shirt and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on where he may be, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 and ask for Detective McFarland.