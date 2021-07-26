Knox County detectives searching for missing couple

Paul and Judith Arens' last known location was reportedly at the Tennessee-Kentucky state line near Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing couple last seen leaving the county early Monday.

The KCSO Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance to locate Paul and Judith Arens, whose last known location was reportedly at the Tennessee-Kentucky state line near Campbell County just after midnight Monday.

They were last seen leaving West Knox County driving a burgundy/ maroon 2009 Honda Accord with Tennessee license plate 625-KFW.



Left: Paul & Judith Arens. Right: stock image of a 2009 Honda Accord