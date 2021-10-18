KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — County officials said Monday that the convenience center along Dutchtown Road in West Knox County will not be accepting larger items since crews are replacing the compactor. Instead, county residents in the area who need to discard larger items will need to go to the Karns Convenience Center at 6930 Karns Crossing Lane.

The Dutchtown Road center will still operate and be open to accept bagged household trash, scrap metal, and other recyclables during its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The county operates eight drop-off centers for refuse and recycling.

The new compactor at the Dutchtown Road site should be up and running before Saturday.

Examples of bulky waste that will be directed to the Karns Convenience Center during the compactor replacement are:

Box springs

Boards/lumber

Carpet

Couches

Doors

Drywall

Furniture

Glass pieces/sheets

Mattresses

Sheetrock

Tables

Windows

According to the county’s Solid Waste Administration Office, there are no fees to use Knox County Convenience Centers. Centers are only for Knox County residents to bring their own residential waste and recycling. More information about what is allowed and not allowed at county convenience centers and recycling options can be found here.