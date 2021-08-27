Knox County Education Board calls special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education has called a special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols in schools after nearly 15% of students were reported absent on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, Sept. 1. The agenda for the meeting will be released on Friday afternoon.

Knox County has reported over 700 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since the fall semester began on Aug. 9. While the KCS COVID-19 data dashboard does not provide details on cases at specific schools, families now receive notifications from their child’s school principal if there is a confirmed case at their school.

The Knox County Schools board voted not to issue a mask mandate ahead of the school year. Knox County Schools have opted not to conduct their own contact tracing as they did last year, instead of leaving that responsibility to the Knox County Health Department. The switch prompted some groups of parents to crowdsource their own contact tracing data.

After telling parents that Knox County Schools could not offer a virtual learning option this year due to state regulations, KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas sent a letter on Aug. 25 clarifying that isolated or quarantined students will have the opportunity to temporarily receive virtual instruction.