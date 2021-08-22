Knox County family loses everything in house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville business is trying to help a family in need after they lost everything in a house fire on Tuesday.

The Warren family is now trying to move forward with the help of the community.

“I went out to put clothes in the dryer and when I put the clothes in and pressed start, flames flew up from the back of the dryer,” said Angela Warren.

Her daughter Sarah said, “I was laying in my mom’s room with my son and my sister heard my mom screaming for help.”

Four children and four adults were in the home, all of which got out safely.

“As long as we’re fine and safe, and all the grandbabies are safe, that’s all that matters,” Angela explained.

The house filled with memories that Angela had lived in for 35 years is now gone.

“That house was my husband’s foster parents’ house,” she said. “So it’s raised their children, it’s raised many foster children, a lot of grandkids.”

Some of those kids include Sarah Warren and her son who were in the home that night.

“Smoke and flames were just coming through the door and into the house.,” said Sarah. “I grabbed my son and ran out the back door.”

Sarah said her best memories in the home were with her son and friends.

One of those friends now co-owns Hexagon Brewing Company where they’re collecting clothing, hygiene products and household items for the Warren family.

“They’ve started doing fundraisers, donations, everything they can to help and that’s really greatly appreciated,” said Sarah.

The Warren family said they will miss the memories made in their home but also say things can be replaced.

“Very grateful that we all got out,” said Sarah. “The house is replaceable, everything else is materialistic, but we can’t save a life if it would have been gone.”

Angela said with the help of friends in their community, they plan to start over and build a place for new memories to be made.

“We want to rebuild on the same site, that’s always been home, it always will be.”

If you would like to help the Warren family, you can drop off all items at Hexagon Brewing Company at 1002 Dutch Valley Drive Knoxville, TN Suite 101. They have a list of needed items here.

The Warren family also has a GoFundMe account you can donate to here.