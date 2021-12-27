KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several people escaped a morning house fire in the 5000 block of Sims Road according to Rural Metro.
Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Rural Metro crews discovered the home was fully engulfed in flames. The driveway of the house was too narrow for fire trucks so crews had to carry the hose up the 200 yards to reach the home. In addition, water had to be brought in with a tanker truck because there were no hydrants close by.
“The other problem that we’ve had with this is obviously it’s a long driveway but it’s a breezy day, a windy day. So, we have the exposures of the wooded area around us which is creating some exposure that we’re having to control as well,” said Larry Wilder with Rural Metro.
The family who lived in the home was able to make it out and no injures were reported however, the house is a total loss. The Red Cross is helping the family. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.