KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several people escaped a morning house fire in the 5000 block of Sims Road according to Rural Metro.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Rural Metro crews discovered the home was fully engulfed in flames. The driveway of the house was too narrow for fire trucks so crews had to carry the hose up the 200 yards to reach the home. In addition, water had to be brought in with a tanker truck because there were no hydrants close by.

Home destroyed following morning house fire in Knox County. (Photo via Rural Metro)

Flames from a house fire on Sims Road seen through the woods. (Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

Firefighters arrived to a house fire on Sims Road to find the house fully engulfed in flames. (Photo via Rural Metro)

Rural Metro prepares to bring equipment up to a house fire. (Photo via Rural Metro)

Crews with Rural Metro work to put out a house fire along Sims Rd. (Photo via Rural Metro)

“The other problem that we’ve had with this is obviously it’s a long driveway but it’s a breezy day, a windy day. So, we have the exposures of the wooded area around us which is creating some exposure that we’re having to control as well,” said Larry Wilder with Rural Metro.

The family who lived in the home was able to make it out and no injures were reported however, the house is a total loss. The Red Cross is helping the family. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.