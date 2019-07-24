Knox County family without power days after severe storm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County family is still without power and dealing with repairs days after rain dumped on East Tennessee.

Many experiencing flooding, closed roads and even some storm damage. The Cheeks family took to social media, sharing that a nearby tree fell during Monday’s storm and knocked down a utility pole which, in turn, damaged their KUB meter.

“It broke it plum-off at the base,” said Sheila Cheeks.

She says the damage from the storm came as a big surprise, “Just didn’t seem as powerful of a storm to me.”

The family says the tree created enough tension on the line to damage their metering pole and their insurance has deemed the damage as an act of nature.

“We understand that’s our pole and we have a KUB pole too and we have their lines in service, but the incident that happened across the street is what caused our problem. To me, that was no fault of ours. We woke up with our lines on the ground,” said Cheeks.

KUB says homeowners are responsible for repairs when it’s customer-owned equipment which includes the service bracket, weatherhead, service cables, metering pole and meter socket.

“They will replace our meter if we get the pole set and we get an electrician to put the box back on the pole and everything,” said Cheek.

From there, KUB will return to the home and restore power. In the meantime, the Cheeks say they’re using a borrowed generator.

“So that’s getting us a couple of lights, the TV, the refrigerator going to keep our stuff from spoiling.”

Friends and neighbors helping the Cheeks install a donated power pole so that everything can go back to normal.

“I am excited to get my power back on. I’m excited and so grateful. I hope God blesses them tenfold,” said Cheeks.