Knox County fires deputy arrested Thursday on stalking charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County deputy is without a job after being arrested for stalking an ex-girlfriend, according to the department.

Nicholas J. Phillips, 50, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with stalking.

The victim told investigators that she was being harassed by Phillips since ending a relationship this past March. She said she asked Phillips to stop contacting her and told investigators she even blocked him on her phone but he continued to text and leave voicemail messages. She said she moved away so he would not know where she lived.

Then the victim said that around 3 a.m. on Nov. 5, received a text message from the Phillips saying he found her vehicle and left her a note on it.

The victim contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, where Phillips is employed, saying she was afraid of the suspect but had not heard back from the suspect for a week.

She told investigators she began receiving receiving text messages from unknown numbers which she believes to still be the suspect, and that he left her a voice message informing her that he wants to hurt her and make her feel pain.

Phillips was arrested Thursday evening and terminated from his job at KCSO, effective immediately, KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.

The Family Crimes Unit will be in charge of the investigation, KCSO said, and it is active and ongoing.