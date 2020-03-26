Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Case breakdown by age range as of Thursday, March 26. Source: Knox County Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department updated its total number of positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Knox County officials reported a total of 28 positive local cases on the health department website Thursday in the second day of daily updates on the total number of local cases. Knox County reported 20 confirmed cases in Knox County on Wednesday.

The number of patients that have since recovered remains at 6. One more case requiring hospitalization was reported, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 5.

The total number of tests conducted grew to 409 from 341.

The new eight cases appear to be all males. KCHD reported 13 female cases Wednesday which remained unchanged Thursday.

The Knox County Health Department will update their numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.