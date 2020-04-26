Knox County Health Department holds free COVID-19 testing event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — KCHD held a free COVID-19 testing opportunity at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday in the parking facility.

This was the first non-appointment testing event since the health department decided to switch back to appointment only testing earlier this week due to an overwhelming amount of patients and limited testing supplies.

Hundreds of people took advantage of this opportunity, including Paul Sunzu. He brought his whole family to be tested as a precaution.

“We want to know what’s going on in our family and how we can take care of our family,” Sunzu said.

For others, it was personal Susie Worsham and her husband came to take the test due to them being considered high risk.

“I’m 71 he’s 72 but I feel like to get control of this virus, everyone needs to be tested. It’s free, it does not hurt, it only takes a few minutes,” Worsham said.