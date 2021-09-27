Knox County Health Department now offering Pfizer vaccine booster shots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday.
To get the shot, you must have received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and fall into one of these categories:
- 65 years and older
- Nursing home resident
- Those with an underlying medical condition who are at least 18 years old
- Frontline workers including healthcare professionals, teachers and first responders
Booster shot appointments can be made by calling the health department’s public information line at 865-215-5555.