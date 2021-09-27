Knox County Health Department now offering Pfizer vaccine booster shots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday.

To get the shot, you must have received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and fall into one of these categories:

65 years and older

Nursing home resident

Those with an underlying medical condition who are at least 18 years old

Frontline workers including healthcare professionals, teachers and first responders

Booster shot appointments can be made by calling the health department’s public information line at 865-215-5555.