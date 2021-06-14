Knox County Health Department reevaluating COVID-19 vaccination site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is reevaluating how it offers the COVID-19 vaccine as fewer people seek to get the vaccine and more become fully vaccinated.

“As the local situation continues to improve, we are evaluating how we offer COVID-19 vaccine in the community,” health department spokesperson Kaylee Coffman said. “We are working through the details and once they are finalized, we will announce the plans.”

Coffman said the department hopes share plans later this week. The health department opened its mass vaccination site on March 12 at a former Food City on Broadway in North Knoxville.

Active cases and vaccinations among Knox County residents continue to remain flat. According to the latest data released by the health department on June 9, there are 141 active cases of COVID-19. Forty people are hospitalized across the Knoxville area, 15 are in the intensive care unit.

Less than 50%, 46.3%, of Knox County residents have started the two-dose series of the vaccine and 41.55% are fully vaccinated. Those numbers are higher than the state. The Tennessee Department of Health says 40.3% have received at least one dose and just 35% are fully vaccinated statewide as of June 13.

The state health department says there are 2,519 active cases in the state as of June 11. There are 320 people hospitalized with the virus as of June 13.