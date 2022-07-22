KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person from Knox County has been diagnosed with monkeypox, according to Kelsey Wilson, division director of communications at Knox County Health Department.

Wilson said that the person likely contracted monkeypox outside of Knox County more than a week ago. They have not been hospitalized and are isolating in their home according to KCHD.

“It’s important to note that though more cases are occurring across the state and the country, the risk to Knox Countians remains low,” Wilson added.

There were 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Tennessee on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The KCHD is encouraging people who feel like they’ve developed symptoms of monkeypox (rash, fever and swollen lymph nodes) and/or were in direct contact with someone who has monkeypox to reach out to their primary care provider or the health department.