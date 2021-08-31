Knox County Health Department says COVID-19 spread outpacing contact tracing efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department has provided an update on the COVID-19 situation. In a video released Tuesday, the department shared that they are having trouble with contact tracing.

The health department is saying they are working to hire more staff members to keep up with the case count. They are also working with Knox County Schools to create a more efficient process for contact tracing in schools as the number of cases among school-age children rises.

“The health department is onboarding additional contact tracing support staff as quickly as possible, but with the community widespread of COVID-19 is outpacing these efforts. Even with additional team members in new processes we are seeing hundreds of new cases each day with their own group of close contacts, it’s just simply not sustainable,” said Kelsey Wilson, the KCHD communications director.

The health department has outlined ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including hand washing, wearing a mask and getting the vaccine. This update is a part of a weekly series providing a look into the COVID-19 situation within Knox County.