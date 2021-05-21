Knox County Health Dept. brings vaccine to homebound seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 44 percent of Knox County residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 39 percent are fully vaccinated.

While demand to get the shot has tapered off, health workers are teaming up with first responders to bring the directly shot to the people.

The health department thanked American Medical Response crews, the Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department and Knoxville firefighters for helping staffers bring vaccines to homebound people in the community.

If you know of someone in that situation, call the health department at 865-215-5555.