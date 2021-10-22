KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Martha Buchanan has announced she’ll be staying employed with the Knox County Health Department longer than previously planned. Back in August, Buchanan announced her resignation from her position as the senior director of the department.

At that time it was said the resignation will take effect on Oct. 1, and that she would remain on the Knox County Advisory Board of Health as a health officer until Dec. 31. Buchanan will now serve as senior director through March.

The Knox County Health Department said her agreement would be a professional service.

KCHD is planning to use the executive search firm of Baker and Tilly to find Buchanan’s replacement. A contract with that agency will be on the November commission agenda for approval. The search will start immediately after commission.

Buchanan has served with the health department in Knox County for 17 years, working as an assistant public health officer before being promoted in 2006. She took on the role of director in 2010.