Knox County Health Dept. offers up Halloween safety ideas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the five core actions will keep Halloween full of treats and no tricks according to Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan.
Buchanan offered up a number of safety precautions that can be taken for a safe and happy holiday. Basic precautions include wiping off candy wrappers when you get home before eating, offering individual pickup of candy instead of a bowl to pick out of, and wearing a cloth-based mask instead of a costume mask.
Buchanan said costume masks are not a substitute for a cloth-based mask, and using both a costume and cloth-based mask can make it harder to breathe.
“Cloth-based covering should be a couple of layers and it covers your nose and mouth,” she said. “Costume masks have holes for breathing, usually your mouth and your nose … so it does not reduce risk.”
Outdoor costume contests to make it easier for guests to spread out is also a good idea, Buchanan said. When asked about haunted houses, Buchanan said the five core actions should be a part each attraction’s protocols.
The five core actions are:
- Practice physical distancing.
- Wear a cloth face covering when in public and physical distancing can’t be maintained.
- Wash hands properly and often.
- Clean surfaces regularly.
- Stay home when sick or told to quarantine/isolate.
“Make it as scary as you want to as long as you follow the five core actions,” Buchanan said.
Flu vaccine clinic today
The Knox County Health Department is offering the flu shot and flu mist at no charge during a clinic from 3-6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. If you have insurance you are asked to bring your insurance card, but again, there is no charge to the recipient for the vaccine.
Hospitalizations climb
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have risen recently in Knox County. Buchanan said the increase is likely the result of the increase in cases seen last month. The increase may also be because of residents letting their guard down in public and/or not getting tested.
