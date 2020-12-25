Knox County Health Dept. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths on Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 340 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
There are now 4,843 active cases among Knox County residents, 573 fewer than reported Thursday. Knox County also reports 138 residents are currently hospitalized, down from a record-high of 152 reported Thursday.
There are also 2,662 probable cases in Knox County, an increase of 88 from Thursday. The inactive case count grew by 998 for a total of 26,199 in the county. Of the 28,670 cases confirmed cases in Knox County since the pandemic began, 741 have resulted in hospitalizations.
KCHD has reported 290 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March. All but six of the fatalities have been reported since July 2.
Reported Knox County deaths by month
- December: 121 deaths
- November: 62 deaths
- October: 21 deaths
- September: 26 deaths
- August: 19 deaths
- July: 35 deaths
A total of 10,169 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in December for a daily average just below 407.
Knox County reported a record one-day increase of 724 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced during a statewide address on Sunday he signed an executive order, limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people. Worship services, weddings, funerals and related events are exempt from the gathering limitation.
The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation on Dec. 2, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.
Since Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
The final press briefing before Christmas by the Knox County Health Department was held on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Case counts will continue to be updated everyday online.
Knox County Health Department will resume COVID-19 briefings on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
