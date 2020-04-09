Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting this week, the Knox County Health Department will release a map of coronavirus cases by zip code.

Some Middle Tennessee counties have already started releasing heat maps of COVID-19 cases, such as the one below of Davidson County

Nashville Metro Health Department has released this heat map of local cases. The Knox County Health Dept says residents can expect to see a similar map by week’s end.

The Knox County Health Department says you can expect to see a map of cases by the end of the week. It will be posted to the county’s website at covid.knoxcountytn.gov/