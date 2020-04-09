Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting this week, the Knox County Health Department will release a map of coronavirus cases by zip code.
Some Middle Tennessee counties have already started releasing heat maps of COVID-19 cases, such as the one below of Davidson County
The Knox County Health Department says you can expect to see a map of cases by the end of the week. It will be posted to the county’s website at covid.knoxcountytn.gov/
