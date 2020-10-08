Knox County Health Dept. updates COVID-19 benchmarks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knox County Health Department has updated it’s COVID-19 benchmarks.

Out of the five categories listed, the only two categories in green are new cases and contact tracing capacity. The health department is listing testing capacity, hospital capacity and death rate as yellow. To visually represent how the benchmarks are being attained, a traffic light is being utilized to depict the status of each benchmark.

Red signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate adjustments need to be made.

Yellow signifies the trends are moving towards/away from reaching benchmark attainment. Yellow indicates caution.

Green signifies that the benchmark is currently met.

Benchmark No. 1 Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days: GREEN

Benchmark No. 2 Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time. YELLOW

Benchmark No. 3 Sustained or increased public health capability. GREEN

Benchmark No. 4 Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity. YELLOW

Benchmark No. 5 Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases. YELLOW

These benchmarks are usually updated during Knox County Board of Health meetings. Those meetings had been held once a week on Wednesdays. The health board did not convene after the board voted to move to bi-weekly meetings last week.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 14.