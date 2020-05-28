Knox County home investigation could be linked to Roane County child abuse case

Editor’s Note: The following story contains graphic details that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new development coming to light in Knox County that could possibly be connected a disturbing child abuse case out of Roane County.

Neighbors described a saw heavy law enforcement, including Knox County deputies, at a home on Cedarbreeze Road on Saturday. According to the Knoxville Geographic Information Sytems website, the house is where Michael Gray Jr. lives.

Neighbors say Michael Gray Sr, Shirley Gray and Michael Gray Jr. had all lived there together until 3 or 4 years ago. Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray have been charged with multiple counts of child abuse and child neglect. They admitted to investigators he had his 15-year-old son locked in the basement of the home and had buried a daughter, who died in 2017, in the backyard.

Here in Knox county, neighbors also say on Saturday, they saw authorities digging a big hole and bringing something out of a shed-like cage.

We’ve reached out to several agencies to confirm any involvement in Saturday’s law enforcement presence in Halls. The Knox County District Attorney’s Office says ethical rules prohibit them from commenting on pending investigations. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said this is not something they have been requested to investigate.