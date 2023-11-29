KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Finance Department has been awarded the “Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for the 27th year in a row by a nonprofit professional organization called the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

The award recognizes the excellent financial reporting standards of the recipients and their commitment to transparency.

“Receiving this reward reflects our commitment to transparency, especially when it comes to using taxpayers’ dollars,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Thanks to the excellent work of our finance department, this recognition has become a recurring tradition for the county, but we never take it for granted.”

The county’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the Fiscal Year ending on June 30, 2022, provides information about the county’s financial condition and budgetary performance. According to a release, the report is essential because it helps residents understand how the county uses their tax dollars.

If you want to read the report, you can click here.

Knox County was also awarded the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 28th year in a row for its annual operating budgets. The operational budget document outlines how the county plans to spend funds during the upcoming year, while the ACFR details what was spent.

Overall, these awards reflect the county’s commitment to transparency and high standards in financial reporting.