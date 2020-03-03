Knox County housekeeper charged with theft after shotguns, jewelry went missing

KNOX COUNTY (WATE) – A Knox County housekeeper is facing charges after she was accused of stealing from a family while cleaning their home.

40-year-old Laseena Tirree White is convicted of theft over $1,000. White cleaned for the family bi-weekly from December 2015 to July 2016.

Her employer prompted the family to check for missing belongings. They discovered personal belongings valued at over $18,000 were stolen including shotguns, jewelry and family heirlooms. It was later discovered that white had pawned some of the items.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced Friday, May 1.