Knox County housekeeper charged with theft after shotguns, jewelry went missing

KNOX COUNTY (WATE) – A Knox County housekeeper is facing charges after she was accused of stealing from a family while cleaning their home.
40-year-old Laseena Tirree White is convicted of theft over $1,000. White cleaned for the family bi-weekly from December 2015 to July 2016.
Her employer prompted the family to check for missing belongings. They discovered personal belongings valued at over $18,000 were stolen including shotguns, jewelry and family heirlooms. It was later discovered that white had pawned some of the items.
She’s scheduled to be sentenced Friday, May 1.
