KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Major Crimes Unit at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Crystele Dixon, 39, was last seen on Tuesday, June 8 in South Knoxville. Investigators said she could be driving a 2013 dark silver Mini Cooper with a black top.





If you know where Dixon is, or have any information that can help investigators, call 865-215-2243.