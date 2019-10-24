Knox County jury indicts University of Memphis track athlete on rape charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A University of Memphis track & field athlete was indicted on rape charges by a Knox County jury.

Jerome Nchiyako Dooley is accused of raping an 18-year-old Oak Ridge woman on or about July 17, 2018.

The grand jury indictment against Dooley was filed in Knox County Court on Sept. 24.

Agencies including Knoxville Police Department investigated the incident, with crime lab support from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Dooley’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14.