Concord Street closed at Kingston Pike as law enforcement serves warrant to man wanted in New York

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement agencies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday to serve a warrant to a person wanted out of New York.

Knoxville Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were assisting the marshals in the area of South Concord Street and Painter Avenue, near Tyson Park.

KPD said Concord Street is closed between Kingston Pike and Painter Avenue and is asking people to “please avoid the area until further notice.”

We are working to learn more. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter