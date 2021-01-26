Concord Street closed at Kingston Pike as law enforcement serves warrant to man wanted in New York

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement agencies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday to serve a warrant to a person wanted out of New York.

Knoxville Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were assisting the marshals in the area of South Concord Street and Painter Avenue, near Tyson Park.

KPD said Concord Street is closed between Kingston Pike and Painter Avenue and is asking people to “please avoid the area until further notice.”

We are working to learn more. This is a developing story.