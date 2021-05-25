Knox County lifts temporary burn ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A ban in Knox County on all open burning was lifted on Tuesday, one day after it was instituted due to a poor air quality and dry conditions in the region.

The Knox County Department of Air Quality Management enacted the ban on Monday amid a local air quality alert categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups. The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department announced Tuesday that the temporary ban had been lifted.

The burn on open burning, put in place by Knox County Air Quality,has been lifted. Please remember to obtain a burn permit from them, and follow all the rules on the back of the permit while burning. — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 25, 2021

Another air quality alert was issued Tuesday as the Environmental Protection Agency’s official air quality site had Knoxville rated in the moderate range for pollutant levels between 50 and 100.

People who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing outdoor activity levels during moderate air quality alerts.

“Open burning” is defined as a fire where any material is burned on the ground or in an open container that is not connected to a stack or chimney. Campfires are considered open burning.

Air quality alert days are not uncommon during the summer or during extended periods of high pressure, like we are currently experiencing. High pressure often creates hot conditions, light winds and a more stagnant air mass, which can produce more ground-level ozone.

Open burning is not allowed inside the city limits of Knoxville. Visit the Knox County Department of Air Quality Management website to apply for an open burning permit for residential properties in Knox County.