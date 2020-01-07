Knox County man charged with kidnapping, neglect after allegedly holding mother hostage

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County man has been charged with kidnapping and elderly neglect after allegedly holding his mother hostage.

54-year-old Randy Norton is charged with aggravated elderly neglect and especially aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly held his mother in a room with boarded-up windows and only a five-gallon bucket to use as a restroom.

According to court documents, his mother was taken to UT Medical Center after getting away. The hospital staff said she suffered from dehydration.

He is due in court on Thursday, Jan. 30.