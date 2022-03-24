KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who sexually assaulted an eight-year-old child has been convicted following a three-day trial in Knox County.

Erik Courtney Lehto, 53, was convicted of two counts of Rape of a Child, Solicitation of Rape of a Child, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Assistant District Attorneys Jordan Murray and Rachel Lambert said the abuse was discovered when a school counselor at the victim’s elementary school was talking to students about “good touches and bad touches.” The attorneys share this is when the victim disclosed that they had been abused for several months by Lehto. This led to an investigation by Knoxville Police where the victim disclosed Lehto sexually abused them on multiple occasions when they were eight years old in the third grade.

Lehto cut off his GPS ankle bracelet while awaiting trial and was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Mexico border.

“Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case, this offender will never be able to hurt a child again,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen.

Rape of a Child carries a punishment of twenty-five to forty years in prison without the possibility of parole. Aggravated Sexual Battery carries a punishment between eight and twelve years in prison. At sentencing on May 20, prosecutors plan to seek the maximum sentence.