Knox County man reported missing in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a Knox County man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Park rangers are searching for a 56-year-old Fred Braden Jr, of Powell, who was day hiking along the Middle Prong Trail in the Tremont area of the park on Tuesday. He was reported missing just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone hiking in the Middle Prong Trail area on Tuesday, October 27 may have helpful information and is requested to contact the park’s Emergency Communication Center at 865-436-1230.

Rangers have initiated containment efforts and a hasty ground search this morning with 12 members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.