Knox County man reported missing in Great Smoky Mountains

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a Knox County man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Park rangers are searching for a 56-year-old Fred Braden Jr, of Powell, who was day hiking along the Middle Prong Trail in the Tremont area of the park on Tuesday. He was reported missing just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone hiking in the Middle Prong Trail area on Tuesday, October 27 may have helpful information and is requested to contact the park’s Emergency Communication Center at 865-436-1230.  

Rangers have initiated containment efforts and a hasty ground search this morning with 12 members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team.  

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

WATE 6 Storm Weather School
A Paw-sitive Note