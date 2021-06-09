Knox County mayor eats cicadas in radio show appearance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s something straight out of Fear Factor. On Wednesday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs joined the morning radio show “The Starting Lineup with Tyler and Will,” on 99.1 F.M. for a feast of cicadas.

Jacobs and the radio hosts sampled buffalo bug dip, cicada tacos and chocolate-covered cicadas over the course of the hourlong appearance.

Cicadas are high in protein, low in fat, low in cholesterol and are gluten-free.

Jacobs seemed satisfied by the cicada dishes, calling them ‘delicious,’ on social media following the show.

The last time Brood X cicadas were out of the ground was in 2004 and they will return in 2038.