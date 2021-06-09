Knox County mayor eats cicadas in radio show appearance

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s something straight out of Fear Factor. On Wednesday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs joined the morning radio show “The Starting Lineup with Tyler and Will,” on 99.1 F.M. for a feast of cicadas.

Jacobs and the radio hosts sampled buffalo bug dip, cicada tacos and chocolate-covered cicadas over the course of the hourlong appearance.

Cicadas are high in protein, low in fat, low in cholesterol and are gluten-free.

Jacobs seemed satisfied by the cicada dishes, calling them ‘delicious,’ on social media following the show.

The last time Brood X cicadas were out of the ground was in 2004 and they will return in 2038.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter