Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs wins WWE 24/7 belt at Knoxville Monday Night Raw

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs reprised his role as Kane to briefly hold the WWE 24/7 Championship belt at Monday Night Raw in Knoxville.

Mayor Jacobs made history on Monday Night Raw by becoming the first-ever mayor to win the newly created 24/7 Championship title. Mayor jacobs earned the title after knocking out and pinning WWE superstar R-Truth.

Jacobs said he quote, “still got it,” after winning the belt.

The new WWE 24/7 champion title was created a few months ago. It’s considered a tertiary championship meaning anyone, even non-wrestlers, can obtain the belt at any time if they pin the belt-holder with a referee present.

However, Jacobs’ reign as champion was incredibly short-lived after R-Truth reclaimed his throne later in the night.

