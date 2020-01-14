Knox County Mayor Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs to be guest speaker at Greeneville Parks & Rec Hall of Fame induction

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department is expected to induct nine new members into their hall of fame on Tuesday.

A Facebook post says the event’s guest speaker is Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who is also known as “Kane” the professional wrestling superstar in the WWE.

The post says the inductees have a total of more than 249 years of combined service to the parks and rec department and community.

The 2020 banquet is set for 6 p.m. at the Eastview Recreation Center.

If you’d like to attend, you must purchase tickets before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

You can reach the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department at (423) 638-3143.