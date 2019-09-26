Knox County Mayor recounts emotional photo with fan on WWE Untold

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, better known as WWE wrestler Kane, opened up about a personal experience in Knoxville that touched him in the latest episode of WWE Untold.

Jacobs recounted the story of a woman who came up to him with a very special photo

“A few years ago I was going to a concert in Knoxville and I was out in the concession area getting a soda for my wife and me and this lady comes running up to me with her daughter. She wanted to show me a picture on her phone. And it was a picture of me and her son.”

He goes on to says he recently visited a children’s hospital and took a picture with the woman’s son, which he then learned would be the last picture she ever took of her son.

“The greatest blessing in my career gave me wasn’t the fame, money and all that stuff. It was the fact you have the ability, if you use it, to at least in some little way to bring joy people and to touch them emotionally and that’s incredibly powerful.” -Knox County MAyor Glenn Jacobs

He went on to say, “I don’t know why I was given that but it’s something I don’t take for granted and something I value very much.”