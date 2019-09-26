Knox County Mayor recounts emotional photo with fan on WWE Untold

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, better known as WWE wrestler Kane, opened up about a personal experience in Knoxville that touched him in the latest episode of WWE Untold.
Jacobs recounted the story of a woman who came up to him with a very special photo
“A few years ago I was going to a concert in Knoxville and I was out in the concession area getting a soda for my wife and me and this lady comes running up to me with her daughter. She wanted to show me a picture on her phone. And it was a picture of me and her son.”
He goes on to says he recently visited a children’s hospital and took a picture with the woman’s son, which he then learned would be the last picture she ever took of her son.
He went on to say, “I don’t know why I was given that but it’s something I don’t take for granted and something I value very much.”