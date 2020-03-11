Knox County mayor talks coronavirus plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With nine coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee as well as the World Health Organization declaring it a global pandemic, Knox County officials are looking toward a plan for response.

On Tuesday, Knox County Health Department director Dr. Martha Buchanan said she anticipates cases will eventually be confirmed in the county. So far, no cases of COVID-19 had yet been confirmed in Knox County – but that could change.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side on Wednesday to share the county’s response plan to COVID-19 coronavirus.

“It’s inevitable that we’re going to get some cases,” Jacobs said. “We just all know that our health department for a while has been putting together some contingency plans… I’m confident that the health department has done a very good job and that we’re going to be able to respond to this.”

Updated COVID-19 numbers released by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed there were five cases in Williamson County, two cases in Davidson County, one case in Shelby County and one case in Sullivan County.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $10 million in funding to Tennessee to support response efforts against COVID-19.

No word yet on how the state plans to break that funding down to distribute to the counties.

MORE: Coronavirus information page | WATE

MORE: Coronavirus Timeline: Nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee

LATEST STORIES