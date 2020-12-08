Knox County mayor’s ‘Takeout Tuesday’ returns to support Knoxville diner owner who lost home in fire

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs visits Pete’s Restaurant on March 31 in Knoxville as part of his Takeout Tuesday initiative to encourage residents to support local restaurants impacted by the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is resuming an initiative to support local restaurants amid the pandemic and will begin with a local diner who’s owner recently lost her home in a fire.

Mayor Jacobs said Tuesday he is resuming the initiative that encourages residents to support local restaurants impacted by the pandemic by ordering takeout on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Jacobs and Knox County Commissioner Justin Biggs will restart the local push at Alice’s Diner, whose owner, Melissa Kirby, recently lost her home and three pets in a house fire.

Kirby lost all her possessions, including sentimental items and Christmas gifts for her children were also lost in the fire Nov. 30.

“Navigating this pandemic has been difficult on everyone,” the Mayor said. “I’m glad to be able to do my part by supporting people like Melissa—who is overcoming tremendous loss—just as she has supported so many others.”

Kirby said the community has already come to her aid, with friends and customers alike dropping off money and clothing at her diner, which is located at 4405 North Broadway. Family and friends have also started a GoFundMe for Melissa.