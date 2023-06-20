Example of what the pedestrian bridge will look like (Knox County)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A state grant is helping Knox County become more walkable according to a release from the mayor’s office.

Knox County Engineering and Public Works received $1.5 million as a part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation‘s Transportation Alternatives Program Grant. The money will be used for the construction of the Powell Greenway and Pedestrian Bridge.

The construction will connect the sidewalks of Powell Drive with the existing greenway on W Emory Road near Powell High School. It will also connect Crown College to Powell High School and the kayak launch on the north side of the river to the south side of the river. In addition, a pedestrian bridge across Beaver Creek is planned.

This map shows where the greenway will be location. It is not final as Engineering and Public Works are still working to determine which side of the school the greenway will go on. (Map via Knox County)

“Recreation is one of my top Knox County Priorities,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “The grant will help connect several outdoor recreation areas and make Powell more walkable.”

Legacy Parks Foundation, Knox County Parks and Recreation, and Enhance Powell will assist in designing the greenway. Overall, the project is expected to cost $2.2 million and the grant will cover 80% of construction costs.

The current Powell Greenway was rebuilt in 2019. The greenway is 1.7 miles and connects Powell High School with Powell Middle School.