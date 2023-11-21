KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been arrested following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Knox County on Monday, November 20, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus L. Johnson Jr. is facing several charges including reckless driving and reckless endangerment according to KCSO.

During the incident, a patrol car caught fire with an officer still inside, causing severe injuries to the officer. The injured officer was quickly transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office noticed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Tennessee dealer tag speeding out of the Kia dealership at 9929 Parkside Drive, according to a report from KCSO.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Parkside Drive at Hayfield Road. However, according to court records, the driver, identified as Marcus L. Johnson Jr., ignored the red traffic lights and continued driving at high speeds. The vehicle then turned right onto Old Cedar Bluff Road and turned off its lights before turning left onto Middlebrook Pike.

The report said Johnson accelerated to speeds over 90 miles per hour and turned left onto Francis Road, continuing without headlights. The report continued that he turned right onto Piney Grove Church, right onto Amherst Road, and finally took a left onto McKamey Road.

Two other KCSO officers later spotted the vehicle on McKamey Road and attempted to stop it, but Johnson fled according to KCSO. While attempting to catch the vehicle, one of the officers crashed his vehicle, which subsequently caught fire, according to the KCSO report.

Marcus L. Johnson Jr. (Photo via Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

The officer was trapped inside the cruiser while the fire intensified. Other officers, including the Patrol, Organized Retail Crime and Narcotics Units, along with two civilians, worked together to put out the fire and rescue the trapped officer according to the report.

Court records state the air watch located the fleeing vehicle and followed it to a home on Chinkapin Lane. The records go on to say that Johnson broke into the home through the back door and was found upstairs.

Court records claimed Johnson resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. A backpack was found with him that contained drugs, drug paraphernalia, and unused baggies. Johnson has been charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated burglary and possession of drugs, court records state.