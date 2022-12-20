KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville police responded to a call in the Walter P. Taylor Homes area around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. Officers said they searched the area and found a male with gunshot wounds on the 440 block of Taylor Homes Road near South Olive Street.

The male victim was taken to the University of Tennesee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Knoxville police said there is no suspect at this time. The investigation is still in the early stages.

Editor’s Note: More information will be made available by Knoxville Police Department.