KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a fatal shooting involving deputies from Knox County.

According to KCSO, at 11:30 pm on October 1, 2023, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Denver Lane. At the residence, deputies encountered “an armed individual” according to the TBI.

TBI said that the situation escalated and shots were fired by both the individual and “at least on of the deputies.” The individual was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot while one of the officers was taken area hospital with very serious injuries.

TBI is investigating what lead to the situation escalating as well as the events leading up to the shooting.

“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement,” reads a release from the TBI.

The transportation of the officer to the hospital led to a large police presence along I-40.