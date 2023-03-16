KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead after crews with Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire in North Knoxville, the fire department said.

The Fire Department released that 911 received the call Thursday around 2 p.m. According to the release, the report stated that there was smoke coming from a house located on Northcrest Circle, which is in the Fountain City area.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the eves of the home and a fire was found in the front of the home in a living room, the release said. Knoxville Fire Department said that the fire was put out within 10 minutes of their arrival.

As crews were working, they found the body of an unidentified person. The release said this person was “determined to be deceased on the scene.”

(Knoxville Fire Department)

The Knoxville Fire Department said its Investigations Unit is on the scene, working to determine what caused the fire. The front of the home was heavily damaged, the fire department added.

The Medical Examiners’ Office is investigating the body and according to a KFD spokesperson “will make any further decisions regarding the death.”