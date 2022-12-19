KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was taken into custody after an apartment fire on Cook Drive Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief G. Brent Seymour.

Seymour said the fire was considered “suspicious in nature.”

Montgomery Village complex on Cook Drive was heavily on fire in Knoxville. Knoxville Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire. (Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department)

Knoxville Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Cook Drive at the Montgomery Village apartment complex around 2:07 p.m. after reports of a fire.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from the front of the building. Two residents reportedly had to escape from the upstairs window before KFD arrived.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Currently, the residents of the apartment are displaced but are receiving support from the American Red Cross.

According to Seymour, four fire engines and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene.