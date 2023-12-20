KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a man wanted for charges including attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm following a shooting on Tuesday night on McConnell Street.

Stephon Davidson, 25 of Knoxville, was identified as the suspect in a shooting that took place on December 19 at an apartment in Walter P. Taylor Homes according to KPD. Officers responded to the shooting report around 10:10 p.m. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. KPD said that his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Stephon Davidson (Mugshot via Knoxville Police)

According to KPD, the investigation “revealed that Davidson shot the victim through the door of the apartment following a verbal argument.” He is then believed to have left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding Davidson’s whereabouts is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.